ACER Approves The Methodology For The Use Of Congestion Income When Allocating Electricity Cross-Border Capacity

The Agency published today its Decision on the Methodology for the Use of Congestion Income, which represents the congestion revenue transmission system operators (TSOs) collect when allocating electricity cross-border capacity. The Decision has been taken in accordance with the EU Regulation on the internal market for electricity and approves the TSOs’ proposed methodology submitted to ACER on 3 July 2020.
Date 04/01/2021