ACER Approves The Amendments To The Methodology For Calculating Scheduled Exchanges Resulting From Single Day-Ahead Coupling

Date 01/06/2023

On 30 May 2023, ACER approved the Transmission System Operators’ (TSOs’) proposal of 20 December 2022 to amend the methodology for calculating scheduled exchanges resulting from single day-ahead coupling (SDAC).

 

TSOs identified improvements to the methodology, particularly for calculating scheduled exchanges between nominated electricity market operators (NEMO) trading hubs.

Before approving the TSOs’ proposal, ACER consulted stakeholders in March 2023.

What are the next steps?

TSOs shall implement the methodology for calculating scheduled exchanges resulting from SDAC no later than three months after its approval, i.e. by 30 August 2023.

