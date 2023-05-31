BV_Trial Banner.gif
ACER And ENTSOG Propose Solutions For Increased Flexibility To Book Firm Gas Capacity At Interconnection Points

Date 31/05/2023

ACER and the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) have published a series of proposals to address the issue raised by the European Federation of Energy Traders (EFET) on enhancing the  availability of firm gas capacity at interconnection points (IPs).

 

What is it about?

The current standard auction timetable defined by the Network Code on Capacity Allocation Mechanisms (CAM NC) limits gas trading opportunities, which could affect market efficiency and the quantity of capacity sold by Transmission System Operators (TSOs).

The ACER and ENTSOG proposed solutions aim at enhancing the effectiveness of the capacity allocation rules of the CAM NC, while ensuring their adaptability with market conditions and market participants’ needs.

What are the next steps?

On top of the Issue Solution Note and the Issue Supporting Note (Annex I) published today, ACER and ENTSOG will publish additional documents (Annex II to the Solution Note) to propose corresponding amendments to the CAM NC.

Read more.

