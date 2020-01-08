ACER And ENTSOG Launch A Public Consultation On The Network Codes Functionality (FUNC) Issue: Missing Harmonisation Of Interfaces On Capacity Platforms

Today, the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) launch a public consultation on the Network Codes Functionality (FUNC) issue: missing harmonisation of interfaces on capacity platforms. The consultation will be open until 14 February 2020.
The Gas Network Codes Functionality Platform, co-managed by ACER and ENTSOG, addresses issues reported by registered users related to the implementation of gas Network Codes (NCs) and Guidelines (GLs).
A lack of capacity platforms interfaces’ harmonisation was raised by Equinor ASA. Equinor highlights that there are four different capacity booking platforms using different protocols and formats for communication with network users. Equinor suggests the implementation of Edig@s as a standard format for communication between Capacity Booking Platforms and registered network users, as a solution to harmonise the process. Edig@s is the current format used for the nomination and matching processes and is envisaged as a communication format in the Interoperability Network Code.
The first stakeholder meeting on this issue took place on 24 September 2019 and included representatives of all Capacity Booking Platforms, ACER, the European Federation of Energy Traders (EFET), several network users and ENTSOG. ACER and ENTSOG are launching a public consultation to understand network users’ preferences in having a common format and protocol for communication to Capacity Booking Platforms. It is expected that stakeholders’ feedback received during the public consultation period will provide information about options for harmonisation of the data exchange between Auction Office and registered network users.
ACER and ENTSOG welcome the submission of responses using the consultation feedback form by 14 February 2020.