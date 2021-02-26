ACER And ENTSO-E Investigate The 8th January Electricity System Separation

Europe's electricity system split into two separate regions on 8th January 2021 resulting in transmission system outages.
Expert Panel begins its investigation
Based on preliminary data of Transmission System Operators (TSOs), the system separation of the Continental Europe synchronous area, which lasted just over an hour, is classified as a scale 2 (or “extensive”) incident as per ENTSO-E’s Incident Classification Scale (ICS).
According to the ICS Methodology, for scale 2 incidents, a final report shall be prepared by an Expert Panel, where relevant National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) and the European Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) may be involved upon their request. ENTSO-E has created the Expert Panel, inviting ACER and NRAs to join it. The Expert Panel will first meet on 4th March.
ENTSO-E’s Interim Report published
An intensive process started immediately after the event has been resolved, in order to collect and prepare factual data. The Interim Report published today by ENTSO-E contains the data gathered, initial findings on the sequences of events and timeframes. The Interim Report is the basis for the formal investigation by an Expert Panel.
Expert Panel’s Final Report will have recommendations
The Final Report shall describe the sequence of events and violations of operational security limits. It will explain the causes and have recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future.
ACER and ENTSO-E are committed to fulfilling their legal obligations specified in the System Operations Guideline and ICS Methodology. ACER and ENTSO-E will continue together to provide timely information about the incident, published on their websites.
Read more on the ACER Website or access the Joint Press Release.