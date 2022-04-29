ACER And CEER Publish Their Views On The Revision Of The Gas Storage And Security Of Supply Regulation

In the current geopolitical context, Europe’s energy regulators welcome the European Commission’s initiative to bolster the Union’s security of gas supply, and have identified some practical reflections to reach the objective of filling EU gas storage facilities more effectively, whilst protecting the consumer interest.
Under normal operating circumstances, gas suppliers would generally fill storage facilities to a very high level. The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council for European Energy Regulators (CEER) therefore underline that the proposed measures must be considered exceptional, temporary and specifically targeted to the current circumstances, where high wholesale prices, negative seasonal spreads and risks on the availability of import gas volumes prevent market players from storing gas.
The present proposals from ACER and CEER aim at responding to the emergency with simple rules and allocation keys and, looking at the longer term, elaborating on methods to better address rights and duties of Member States and gas suppliers.
