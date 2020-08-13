ACER And CEER Invite You To Join Their Webinar On The TEN-E Revision

The Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) invite you to register for a joint webinar on 14 September to discuss the key messages from their position paper on the revision of the Trans-European Energy Networks (TEN-E) Regulation and Infrastructure Governance.
Speakers include ACER Director Christian Zinglersen, CEER President Annegret Groebel and the Chair of the ACER Board of Regulators Clara Poletti. The webinar will take place between 13.30 and 15.00 CET.