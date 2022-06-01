ACER And CEER Consult On The EU Electricity Forward Market

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) have opened a public consultation to collect inputs on their draft policy paper on the EU electricity forward market.

In their consultation paper, ACER and CEER have identified the main problems experienced in the EU’s electricity forward market, and propose some possible solutions to the challenges. The paper includes a qualitative analysis and draws some preliminary conclusions on the preferred policy options.

Share your inputs!

ACER and CEER have opened a public consultation running from Wednesday 1 June until Friday 29 July 2022.

ACER and CEER will also hold a public workshop on Wednesday 6 July 2022, from 9.00 to 12.00 CET, to present the draft policy paper on how to address key challenges in the EU electricity forward market and gather first reflections from stakeholders.

Read more.