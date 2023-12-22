ACER Amends The Harmonised Allocation Rules For Long-Term Electricity Transmission Rights

On 22 December 2023, with its Decision 18/2023, ACER approved the proposal of the Transmission System Operators (TSOs) to amend the Harmonised Allocation Rules (HAR) for long-term electricity transmission rights.

Why were the rules amended?

Amending the HAR was needed to introduce the flow-based allocation of long-term transmission rights, a mechanism that efficiently allocates cross-border transmission capacity in the electricity markets to better reflect the physical network reality and provide more accurate price signals for cross-border trade.

The new rules enable the implementation of two projects for long-term flow-based capacity calculation and allocation in the Core and the Nordic capacity calculation regions.

What are the next steps?

The amended HAR will apply from the date specified in the amendment notice published by the Joint Allocation Office.

Read more.