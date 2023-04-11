ACER Amends The Electricity Capacity Calculation Regions To Include Norway

On 31 March 2023, ACER approved for the EU (with its Decision 08/2023) a proposal from 13 October 2022 by Transmission System Operators (TSOs) to include the Norwegian bidding zone borders into the electricity capacity calculation regions (CCRs).

CCRs define the geographic areas (i.e. by listing bidding zone borders) across Europe in which the task of capacity calculation and other processes are coordinated by the TSOs (i.e. subject to regional methodologies). There are 8 CCRs in Europe: Nordic, Hansa, Core, Italy North, Greece-Italy (GRIT), South-west Europe (SWE), Baltic and South-east Europe (SEE).

What are the amendments about?

In 2021, following the Capacity allocation and congestion management (CACM) Regulation becoming binding for Norway, TSOs proposed the inclusion of the Norwegian bidding zone borders in the Hansa and Nordic CCRs.

ACER consulted stakeholders through a public consultation between 28 October and 25 November 2022.

What are the next steps?

The EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA), responsible for overseeing the application of the European Economic Area (EEA) rules in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, has been asked by the Norwegian Energy Regulatory Authority (NVE-RME) to decide on the CCR methodology for Norway.

The amendments of CCRs decided by ACER for the EU will become applicable provided that ESA and NVE-RME adopt their respective decisions on the CCR methodology.

Read more.