ACER Amended Its Decision On The Long-Term Capacity Calculation Methodology Of The Core Region

Following the Board of Appeal’s Decision of 7 July 2022, the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has amended its previous Decision No 14/2021 of 3 November 2021 on the long-term capacity calculation methodology of the Core capacity calculation region.

What is the methodology about?

The long-term capacity calculation methodology for the Core region covers yearly and monthly capacity calculation processes by applying the flow-based approach, which is compatible with the Core day-ahead capacity calculation methodology applied since June 2022.

In the amendment of the methodology, ACER has reached a consensus with Core Transmission System Operators (TSOs) and regulatory authorities on the improved provisions related to the validation process of calculated capacities.

The Core long-term capacity calculation methodology is planned to be implemented by the end of 2024.

