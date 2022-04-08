ACER Adopted A Decision On The Definition Of System Operation Regions

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) adopted a Decision defining the System Operation Regions (SORs). This Decision is part of the implementation of the Regulation on the internal market for electricity and the Clean Energy Package.
Why is the definition of System Operation Regions (SORs) relevant?
The definition of the System Operation Regions (SORs) represents the first step towards the establishment of Regional Coordination Centres (RCCs). RCCs will ensure an enhanced institutional framework for a higher level of coordination between Transmission System Operators (TSOs) at regional level, as well as reinforce system security and market efficiency.