The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) adopted a Decision on the Amendment of the Fallback Procedures of the Core Capacity Calculation Region (CCR).
In December 2020, the National Regulatory Authorities for energy of 13 Member States (Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia) - the Core CCR - asked ACER to decide on the amendment of the fallback procedures.
With the implementation of this new amendment, there will be a change of the publication deadline of the shadow auction results from 13:50 CET to 14:00 CET on the day preceding the electricity delivery. The change of publication deadline is a result of the change in the Single Day Ahead Coupling (SDAC) operational timings in order to allow more time for the price coupling algorithm to calculate day-ahead results and thus alleviating some burden from the algorithm due to its growing performance requirements.
These changes will also increase the harmonization of the procedures among the Joint Allocation Office, Transmission System Operators (TSOs) and market participants, as well as reduce the risk of decoupling.
Read more on the fallback procedures and the consequence of this ACER Decision.