ACER: A Solution For Reported Auction Restrictions Is Published As Part Of The Gas Network Codes Functionality Process

Today, the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the European Network of Transmission System Operators for gas (ENTSOG) published - on their co-managed Gas Network Codes Functionality Platform - a solution for ‘annual and quarterly auction restrictions in the German NCG market area, as reported on the gas capacity trading platform PRISMA'.
The solution provides a number of criteria to consider when reallocating capacities from interconnection points to domestic exit points in exceptional cases.
The Gas Network Codes Functionality Platform addresses issues reported by registered users related to the implementation of gas Network Codes and Guidelines.
