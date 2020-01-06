ACER : 2020 Work Programme Of The Agency For The Cooperation Of Energy Regulators Available Online

The Agency’s Programming Document 2020 - 2022, which includes the 2020 Work Programme, was published today following its adoption on 27 December by ACER’s Administrative Board. The document, which previously also received the favourable opinion of the Agency’s Board of Regulators, is now available online here.
ACER’s priorities for the upcoming year will continue to be the (post-2014) completion of the Internal Energy Market, the infrastructure challenge, the monitoring of wholesale energy markets, as well as longer-term regulatory challenges. In 2020 the Agency will have several new responsibilities, following the entry into force of the legal acts of the “Clean Energy for all Europeans” package.