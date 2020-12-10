Access To High Quality Alternative Data Delivered Through IOWArocks - Connect Once - Access Everything. Use Anywhere

IOWArocks, the global marketplace for data, technology and services today welcomes Alqami into its rapidly expanding community of data providers. Alqami is a data intermediary, collaborating with a global partner network matching alternative data providers with data consumers.
Alqami specialises in sourcing large, esoteric, datasets and finding investment managers who would realise value in having this information edge. They focus on quality over quantity with its datasets ensuring to maintain a boutique service that prioritises relationships with both supply and demand clients. Some examples of their datasets include; unsecured loan application data, defense manufacturing data, business travel and tourism data and many more – visit the IOWArocks marketplace for more information.
Samantha Campbell, Chief Executive Officer, Alqami, commented. “Our mission is to provide high quality and seamless access to alternative and hard to find data sources. IOWArocks is a unique marketplace which not only provides a global shop window but is also backed by their robust and proven, data distribution capabilities – this is key. In today’s highly competitive, global industry, it is crucial we partner with firms who have similar goals and values to ours. We are actively selling alternative data to our buy-side network and see huge promise for IOWArocks to expand our distribution reach. We are delighted to be part of this game changing community.”
Paul Watmough, Founder and CEO of IOWArocks concluded. “We have been working with Alqami for quite some time and are excited about Samantha and her teams’ approach. Providing access to these unique, alternative datasets is a great addition to our marketplace and we are already receiving inbound enquiries from our data consumer community. We are very grateful for the enthusiastic support we have been receiving from our data provider network and warmly welcome Team Alqami on board. It’s been a busy few months and showing no signs of slowing up, we wouldn’t have it any other way!”