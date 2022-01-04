Acarda Becomes “Capmatix Regulations” Following Integration Into The LPA Group Product Portfolio

LPA Group (LPA), the capital markets technology and advisory firm, today announced that the RegTech platform acarda has now been fully integrated into the LPA product portfolio and will operate under the new name Capmatix Regulations.
This rebrand follows the acarda acquisition by LPA in 2019, and it is part of a group-wide initiative to integrate specialist capital markets technology products into LPA’s flagship solutions framework, Capmatix. The inclusion of the acarda solution within the Capmatix product family reflects the role that this can play as a full-service technology offering that can be used for a range of critical functions for financial institutions worldwide.
Capmatix Regulations will specialise primarily in the automation of regulatory reporting and automated data management. The private cloud platform will integrate and verify all processes – from data management and sophisticated calculations to the creation and distribution of all major regulatory reports (such as AIFMD, SFDR, PRIIPs, MiFID etc.) with one single data source and one platform. The new suite will ensure the implementation of European and local regulatory directives and significantly reduce clients’ reporting efforts and costs.
LPA is one of the world’s leading creators and consultants for technology-based capital market solutions for banks, insurance companies and fund providers. The firm’s core business is the Capmatix suite, a portfolio of leading technology solutions to automate workflows, documents and processes for sales and trading in financial instruments, structured products and OTC derivatives.
The Capmatix suite includes LPA’s flagship solutions covering OTC Sales & Trading, Legal Document Navigator, Post-Trade and AI Document Digitisation, as well as incorporating solutions from other companies which are part of the Group:
- EffCom - the leading software provider for financial institutions in Germany, which has been fully transferred as brand and legal entity to the LPA Group in 2020.
- Modelity - a platform for financial modelling and processing of structured retail products for banks, insurance companies and funds, which joined the LPA Group in 2019.
- Factor-i - a division now fully incorporated into LPA specialising in managed services LPA can process document issuance on behalf of banks and asset management firms.
“The integration represents a further step in LPA’s journey towards becoming the global capital markets technology leader,” said Peter Schurau, CEO of LPA. “Banks, asset managers and other financial institutions are facing the same challenges around high costs and inflexible infrastructure as they did decades ago. Operations are ripe for transformation and there is immense opportunity for forward-thinking institutions to use the challenges they face as the impetus to drive change and future proof their business model.”
Ayal Leibowitz, LPA’s Chief Innovation Officer, who will be heading up the regulatory business for LPA, commented: “Financial services companies across a range of verticals are under immense pressure to stay abreast the latest regulatory requirements and technological innovations. There is an increased demand for a software product that can help them not only navigate but thrive in this challenging and complex environment. By combining our technology and consulting expertise, we have been offering a sound proposition to the market and we’re now ready to take our software and services to new heights.”