Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Circular No. (03) Of 2021 Concerning Updating List Of Personnel To Communicate With ADX regarding XBRL System

You are kindly requested to provide us with the contact details of the concerned personnel in your company whom ADX will communicate with. The list should contain the following people:
This should be done by sending an official stamped and signed letter from your company, which must include the aforementioned details in addition to the direct telephone number, the mobile phone number, email address and authority type ( super user & normal user ) of the above-mentioned individuals as 31/12 & 30/06 each year. In the event of any change to this information, listed companies must immediately notify ADX to update their database.
Kindly send the required information to email of Mr. Humaid Hasan Alshehhi AlshehhiH@adx.ae