Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Celebrates Its 19th Anniversary

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), celebrated its 19th anniversary. The past year has seen many achievements, which has strengthened ADX’s position among the leading financial markets in the region and the world, moving up international best practices of disclosure and transparency.
ADX has attained incredible progress over the last 19 years since it was established at both global and regional levels. It was granted Emerging Market status by FTSE in 2009, Standard & Poor's, and Russell Investments in 2011 and Morgan Stanley Capital International and Standard & Poor's Dow Jones in 2014, as ADX progressed up international standards. This momentum has created a dynamism attracting a large and new group of investors, with building services that provide flexibility, transparency and efficiency that make it easier for customers and institutions to do business and invest easily.
H.E. Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, Chief Executive of ADX, said: “At ADX, this occasion marks a new chapter as we gradually progress the market into a new phase of shifting from regional to global leadership and our 19 years also marks the launch our new strategy ADX One. ADX is playing an essential role in enhancing the Emirate's global position, helping to realise sustainable development goals for the nation and deliver prosperity for the UAE and future generations of Emiratis. We are gearing up for the UAE's Golden Jubilee, making contributions towards the UAE Vision 2021. We are implementing our wise leadership’s vision for the future, as we implement the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation. We are also using this 19th anniversary to look forward to our 'Shaping the Twenties' strategy, which aims to make Abu Dhabi one of the best cities in the world to invest in."
The Exchange has used its key status as a core UAE institution to lead the implementation of the Year of Tolerance by our wise leadership. The International Day for Tolerance was celebrated by ADX through ringing the trading opening bell, in addition to planting the Ghaf tree in the capital garden opposite ADX Head Quarters, as the tree is considered an authentic national symbol of the UAE and the main component of the slogan "Year of Tolerance".
Listings
The year 2019 has been a strong year for listings, with the ADX launching a series of listings this year, the latest of which was in November when the Exchange listed the second tranche of Aldar Investment Properties LLC - "Aldar Investments" worth USD 500 million. Prior to that, in October, ADX listed the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Global Medium Term Note Programme with a total amount of USD 10,000,000,000 in three tranches and the listing of the first issuance of ESIC Sukuk Limited worth USD 600 million in August.
Regulations
The year also saw an important regulatory decision from ADX, with the announcement of a trading commission fees reduction of 50% up to 90%, which made ADX amongst the MENA region’s least expensive stock markets for trading commissions. This initiative is designed to reduce costs on investors, build confidence, increase liquidity and attract more investors. ADX was a leading signatory of the Abu Dhabi Declaration on Sustainable Finance, committing to enhancing the positive economic, social and environmental impacts and promote sustainable financing and long-term investment to serve the UAE economy. This is in line with the UAE's efforts to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. ADX also issued guidelines for listed companies on environmental, social and governance disclosure (ESG) as part of its strategy to promote sustainability in the financial markets and enhance the sustainability of listed companies. ADX also made improvements and advancements to its electronic disclosure system and mechanisms, employing the latest technologies and best practice applied in global exchanges.
Digital Transformation
2019 has been a big year for ADX acceleration of its digital transformation. The Exchange’s accomplishments were showcased at FinTech Abu Dhabi 2019, an event where ADX was partook as a sponsor. Here, ADX demonstrated its ‘Arqam’ platform, a business management tool powered by Artificial Intelligence, which can be utilized for quick access to multiple sources of information and provides computerised advice on trading to investors. The Exchange also introduced the ‘ADX Digital Wallet’ Powered by Payit and ‘Sahmi’ integrated digital platform that provides information to investors in an easy and secure way by linking it to the SmartPass service and Whole of Government initiative. ADX also reached the finals of the 'Smart City Middle East Awards' with Sahmi, under the ‘Smart Government Administration’ category.
Culture and Education
This year ADX also announced the establishment of "Zayed Center of Excellence for Financial Research" at the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) in Abu Dhabi Women’s campus. The Center aims to cooperate with HCT in matters related to finance including, but not limited to, finance-related data analytics, financial technology services, artificial intelligence, blockchain, data management, areas of innovation in stock markets, different financial instruments, and investment research. The Majalis Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court coordinated with ADX to carry our several informative lectures in neighbourhood councils on Capital Markets and Returns.