Abrdn Chooses Kneip As Their Fund Data Dissemination Partner

Abrdn, a global investment company and asset manager, has chosen Kneip as their fund data dissemination partner to ensure highest level of data quality and consistency.

Abrdn is a global asset manager that provides investment products and solutions to clients across the world. The breadth of its investment capabilities is extensive and among the most innovative within the market.

When it set out to find its future solution partner for data and document dissemination, Abrdn recognised the critical role of data quality to success in fund distribution today. Data discrepancies impact how funds are perceived by investors and can lead to non-selection by investors, whilst putting unnecessary pressure on operational resources. Therefore, one of the key requirements for Abrdn’s new solution was the ability to consistently reach the highest level of data accuracy and ensure that all its funds are seen by the right investors every time.

With Kneip, Abrdn publishes static, dynamic, holdings data and documents that are always accurate and consistent. At the core of Kneip’s solution is its Post Publishing Control, a unique feature in the fund industry today, which ensures the highest data quality on the market. The data published to media destinations is checked against the data received, and Kneip proactively follows up with vendors and media in case of discrepancies.

Although Kneip’s data solution builds on 30 years of experience in fund data dissemination, it is powered by its state-of-the-art platform Dataglide, the most advanced technology on the market today. The solution takes significantly less time and resources to operate, and Abrdn can instruct vendors with data updates in just minutes, whilst having real time visibility over the entire dissemination process including control reports and ongoing requests.

Jacob Koopmans, Chief Commercial Officer at Kneip said “Data consistency is essential in today’s market, as it directly impacts fund ratings and distribution, and we’re delighted that Abrdn is trusting us to future-proof their dissemination process and give them a competitive edge in an industry where data quality is low.”