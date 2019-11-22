Abacus Group’s Meena Jeenarain Wins “Excellence In FinTech” Award - Achievements Recognized At 5th Annual Markets Media Women In Finance Awards

Abacus Group, a leading provider of hosted IT solutions and services for alternative investment firms, is pleased to announce that Meena Jeenarain, Director of Project Management, has won the “Excellence in Fintech” award in the 5th Annual Markets Choice Awards: Women in Finance, presented by Markets Media Group.
The WIF awards recognize the most talented and accomplished women in multiple categories across the finance industry. Nominations are made by readers of MarketsMedia.com and TradersMagazine.com. The awards were announced at a black-tie gala in New York City on November 20th.
Jeenarain, who joined Abacus in 2014, has successfully led the build-out of a dedicated and process-driven project management team. She created a playbook for how implementations should flow, establishing an organized, repeatable, transparent and highly successful process. She recruited a talented team of project managers as well as developed internal talent.
Earlier this year, Jeenarain won the prestigious WatersTechnology Women in Technology & Data Award for “Support Person of the Year (Vendor).”
Three other Abacus Group managers were finalists for the 2019 Markets Media Women in Finance awards: Angela Butler, Manager of Professional Services Operations; Sarah Cundiff, Director of Marketing and Communications, and Cynthia Oliveras, Manager of Client Support Engineering.
“We are very proud of our managers being recognized in this important industry awards program and especially Meena for winning in the fintech category,” said Chris Grandi, CEO of Abacus Group. “As a company, we feel it’s important to encourage more women to pursue careers in fintech and were honored to send members of our team to this year’s Markets Media Women in Finance awards gala in New York City.”