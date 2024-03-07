The Bank’s Data and Technology areas are leading a refresh of the Bank’s data and analytics strategy. The new Bank-wide approach will strengthen data governance and management, enhance external data sharing, stand up a new platform on the Cloud and explore pilots of AI tools. The approach on skills is broadening and data will be established as a profession.
A Weathervane For A Changing World: Refreshing Our Data And Analytics Strategy − Speech By James Benford, Bank Of England Executive Director For Data And Analytics Transformation And Chief Data Officer - Given At Big Data And AI World, Part Of Tech Show London, At The ExCeL centre, Royal Victoria Dock, London
