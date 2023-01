ESMA, the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, today unveiled a new logo and visual identity.

The design of the new logo fully embraces the ESMA Strategy for 2023-2028 and its key twin drivers: sustainability as well as technological and data innovation.

The logo and other visual elements will be used on all ESMA publications as of today, and all IT systems have been updated. In addition, ESMA is finalising a new website, which will be launched later this month.