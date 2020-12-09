A New IPO: Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company Joins Tehran Stock Exchange

A new company was listed in Tehran Stock Exchange: Bouali Sina Petrochemical Co. (BSPC) went public in Tehran's Bourse.
The initial public offering of 420 million shares, representing 12% of total equity shares of Bouali Sina Petrochemical Co. was held on Tehran Stock Exchange; out of total floated equities, 315 million shares were offered to the public on Wednesday 9 December 2020 and 105 million shares is being offered to the investment funds, on Saturday 12 December 2020.
After the price discovery carried out through book-building mechanism, the equities were traded at IRR 41,430 per share. The newly-listed company increased TSE’s total market capitalization to more than IRR 145,000 billion. Also, with the initial public offering of this company on TSE, the number of companies currently listed in the stock exchange reached 365.
Each of 4 million and 519 thousand and 917 shareholders of Bouali Sina Petrochemical now owns 78 equity shares of the newly listed company.
With an area of 36 hectares, BSPC is located in the Special Economic Zone of Bandar-e Imam Khomeini, Khuzestan Province, northwest of the Persian Gulf. This complex is the third aromatic project in Iran’s petrochemical industry, the commissioning of which began in April 2001, and its production units were launched in 2004.