A New Cement Company Joins Tehran Stock Market

A new company was listed in Tehran Stock Exchange: Tamin Cement Investment Company went public on Wednesday, 1 July 2020.
The initial public offering of 1 billion and 650 million shares, representing 15% of total equity shares of Tamin Cement Investment Company was held on Tehran Stock Exchange; out of total floated equities, 1 billion and 320 million shares were offered to the public today on 1 July 2020 and 330 million shares will be offered to the Investment Funds on 4 July 2020. The IPO ceremony celebrating the 337th company listed on TSE’s market was held in the presence of the newly listed company’s top managers and broadcasted online via TSE’s official channel on https://www.aparat.com.
It should be noted that by 4 million and 430 thousand investors participating in the IPO, each of them owning up to 640 shares at most, Tamin Cement Investment Company gained the record for offering the most number of IPOs.
After the price discovery carried out through book-building method, the equities were traded at IRR 15,750 per share. The newly-listed company increased TSE’s total market capitalization up to IRR 137,250 billion.
Tamin Cement Investment Company (or Tamin Cement Holding) is an investment holding, investing in various industries such as cement (and other related products), constructions, and transportation.