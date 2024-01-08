Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

A Good Start To 2024, With US$151m Inflows - CoinShares: Fund Flows

Date 08/01/2024

  • Digital asset investment products saw inflows totalling US$151m in the first week of 2024, bringing the total inflows since the Grayscale vs SEC lawsuit to US$2.3bn.
  • Bitcoin saw the largest share of inflows at US$113m with total inflows over the last 9 weeks representing 3.2% of AuM. Conversely, short-bitcoin saw outflows for the first week of the year totalling US$1m.
  • Blockchain equites have also had a good start to the year, seeing US$24m inflows over the last week.

 

 

Click here for full details.

