75 Exchanges Worldwide Will ‘Ring The Bell For Gender Equality 2020

Date 27/02/2020

The World Federation of Exchanges ("WFE"), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, is pleased to announce that members of the WFE will be involved in events in the US, EMEA and Asia-Pacific for the annual 'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality' initiative.

For the sixth consecutive year, a global collaboration across 75 exchanges around the world plan to ring opening or closing bells to celebrate International Women’s Day 2020 (Sunday 8 March 2020). The events - which start on Monday 2 March, and will last for two weeks - are a partnership between IFCSustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) InitiativeUN Global Compact, UN Women, the World Federation of Exchanges and Women in ETFs, to raise awareness about the business case for women’s economic empowerment, and the opportunities for the private sector to advance gender equality and sustainable development.

This year, the UN Women’s theme for International Women’s Day is ‘I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights’. The theme marks the milestones that have been achieved such as the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, adopted in 1995, to advance the empowerment of women and girls worldwide. In addition, 2020 also marks a five-year milestone towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals; the 20th anniversary of UN Security Council resolution 1325 on women, peace and security; and the 10th anniversary of UN Women’s establishment.

Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Officer, WFE said: “The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day - I am Generation Equality - celebrates the progress that has been made all around the world in advancing gender equality. At the WFE, we are proud to say that many member exchanges have been proactive in promoting gender equality for some time now, as evidenced by their own projects, and their active participation in the annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality initiative. There is further to go before we achieve gender equality, but today marks the start of a month of important awareness and work to continue to build towards that important goal.”

Here is the list of the participating exchanges:

Country

Stock Exchange 

Date of Event 

Argentina

Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires

12 March

Australia

Australian Securities Exchange

10 March

Austria

Vienna Stock Exchange

12 March

Bahrain

Bahrain Bourse

8 March

Bangladesh

Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd.

9 March

Belgium

Euronext Brussels

6 March

Bolivia

Bolsa Boliviana de Valores

17 March

Brazil

B3 (Brasil Bolsa Balcão)

9 March

Canada

Aequitas NEO Exchange

9 March

Canada

Toronto Stock Exchange

12 March

Chile

Bolsa de Santiago

12 March

Costa Rica

Bolsa Nacional de Valores

11 March

Croatia

Zagreb Stock Exchange

6 March

Democratic Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo 

8 March

Denmark

Nasdaq Copenhagen

9 March

Egypt

Cairo Stock Exchange

9 or 16 March

Estonia

Nasdaq Talin

6 March

Ethiopia

Ethiopia Stock Exchange

9 March

Finland

Nasdaq Helsinki

6 March

France

Euronext Paris

6 March

Georgia

Georgian Stock Exchange

16 March

Germany

Deutsche Börse AG

9 March

Greece

Athens Stock Exchange

9 March

Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland

11 March

India

BSE

13 March

India

NSE

11 March

Indonesia

Indonesia Stock Exchange

10 March

Iraq

Iraq Stock Exchange

TBC 

Ireland

Euronext Dublin

6 March

Israel

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

8 March

Italy

Borsa Italiana

6 March

Jordan

Amman Stock Exchange

10 March

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Stock Exchange

5 March

Kenya

Nairobi Securities Exchange

9 March

Kuwait

Boursa Kuwait

5 March

Lebanon

Beirut Stock Exchange

10 March

Lithuania

Nasdaq Vilnius

6 March

Malaysia

Bursa Malaysia

6 March

Mexico

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores

5 March

Mongolia

Mongolian Stock Exchange

 TBC

Myanmar

Yangon Stock Exchange

12 March

Nepal

Nepal Stock Exchange Limited

TBC 

Netherlands

Euronext Amsterdam

6 March

Nigeria

Nigerian Stock Exchange

6 March

Norway

Oslo Bors

6 March

Pakistan

Pakistan Stock Exchange

10 March

Palestine

Palestine Exchange

10 March

Panama

Bolsa de Panama

6 March

Peru

Bolsa de Valores de Lima

10 March

Philippines

Philippine Stock Exchange

18 March

Poland

Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

6 March

Portugal

Euronext Lisbon

6 March

Romania

Bucharest Stock Exchange

6 March

Russia

Moscow Exchange

13 March

Rwanda

Rwanda Stock Exchange

10 March

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

8 March

Serbia

Belgrade Stock Exchange

12 March

South Africa

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

9 March

Sri Lanka

Colombo Stock Exchange

6 March

Sweden

Nasdaq Stockholm

6 March

Switzerland

SIX Swiss Exchange

9 March

Tanzania

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC

10 March

Thailand

Stock Exchange of Thailand

13 March

Tunisia

Tunis Stock Exchange

14 March

Uganda

Uganda Securities Exchange

12 March

UK

London Stock Exchange

10 March

Ukraine

Ukrainian Exchange

TBC 11/12 March

United Arab Emirates

Dubai Financial Market

9 March

Uruguay

Bolsa de Valores de Montevideo

TBC 12 March

US

Cboe Global Markets

9 March

US

IEX

9 March

US

Nasdaq

2 March

US

NYSE

5 March

Vietnam

Hochiminh Stock Exchange

Video message

Yemen

Yemeni Institute of Directors

TBC

 

 

 

China

Shanghai Stock Exchange

*

China

Shenzhen Stock Exchange

*

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

*

Japan

Japan Exchange Group/Tokyo Stock Exchange

*

Korea

Korea Stock Exchange

*

Singapore

Singapore Exchange

*

 

*The 2020 International Women’s Day Bell ringing event was cancelled due to coronavirus.

 