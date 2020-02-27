75 Exchanges Worldwide Will ‘Ring The Bell For Gender Equality 2020

The World Federation of Exchanges ("WFE"), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, is pleased to announce that members of the WFE will be involved in events in the US, EMEA and Asia-Pacific for the annual 'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality' initiative.
For the sixth consecutive year, a global collaboration across 75 exchanges around the world plan to ring opening or closing bells to celebrate International Women’s Day 2020 (Sunday 8 March 2020). The events - which start on Monday 2 March, and will last for two weeks - are a partnership between IFC, Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, UN Global Compact, UN Women, the World Federation of Exchanges and Women in ETFs, to raise awareness about the business case for women’s economic empowerment, and the opportunities for the private sector to advance gender equality and sustainable development.
This year, the UN Women’s theme for International Women’s Day is ‘I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights’. The theme marks the milestones that have been achieved such as the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, adopted in 1995, to advance the empowerment of women and girls worldwide. In addition, 2020 also marks a five-year milestone towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals; the 20th anniversary of UN Security Council resolution 1325 on women, peace and security; and the 10th anniversary of UN Women’s establishment.
Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Officer, WFE said: “The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day - I am Generation Equality - celebrates the progress that has been made all around the world in advancing gender equality. At the WFE, we are proud to say that many member exchanges have been proactive in promoting gender equality for some time now, as evidenced by their own projects, and their active participation in the annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality initiative. There is further to go before we achieve gender equality, but today marks the start of a month of important awareness and work to continue to build towards that important goal.”
Here is the list of the participating exchanges:
|
Country
|
Stock Exchange
|
Date of Event
|
Argentina
|
Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires
|
12 March
|
Australia
|
Australian Securities Exchange
|
10 March
|
Austria
|
Vienna Stock Exchange
|
12 March
|
Bahrain
|
Bahrain Bourse
|
8 March
|
Bangladesh
|
Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd.
|
9 March
|
Belgium
|
Euronext Brussels
|
6 March
|
Bolivia
|
Bolsa Boliviana de Valores
|
17 March
|
Brazil
|
B3 (Brasil Bolsa Balcão)
|
9 March
|
Canada
|
Aequitas NEO Exchange
|
9 March
|
Canada
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
12 March
|
Chile
|
Bolsa de Santiago
|
12 March
|
Costa Rica
|
Bolsa Nacional de Valores
|
11 March
|
Croatia
|
Zagreb Stock Exchange
|
6 March
|
Democratic Republic of Congo
|
Democratic Republic of Congo
|
8 March
|
Denmark
|
Nasdaq Copenhagen
|
9 March
|
Egypt
|
Cairo Stock Exchange
|
9 or 16 March
|
Estonia
|
Nasdaq Talin
|
6 March
|
Ethiopia
|
Ethiopia Stock Exchange
|
9 March
|
Finland
|
Nasdaq Helsinki
|
6 March
|
France
|
Euronext Paris
|
6 March
|
Georgia
|
Georgian Stock Exchange
|
16 March
|
Germany
|
Deutsche Börse AG
|
9 March
|
Greece
|
Athens Stock Exchange
|
9 March
|
Iceland
|
Nasdaq Iceland
|
11 March
|
India
|
BSE
|
13 March
|
India
|
NSE
|
11 March
|
Indonesia
|
Indonesia Stock Exchange
|
10 March
|
Iraq
|
Iraq Stock Exchange
|
TBC
|
Ireland
|
Euronext Dublin
|
6 March
|
Israel
|
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
|
8 March
|
Italy
|
Borsa Italiana
|
6 March
|
Jordan
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
10 March
|
Kazakhstan
|
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
|
5 March
|
Kenya
|
Nairobi Securities Exchange
|
9 March
|
Kuwait
|
Boursa Kuwait
|
5 March
|
Lebanon
|
Beirut Stock Exchange
|
10 March
|
Lithuania
|
Nasdaq Vilnius
|
6 March
|
Malaysia
|
Bursa Malaysia
|
6 March
|
Mexico
|
Bolsa Mexicana de Valores
|
5 March
|
Mongolia
|
Mongolian Stock Exchange
|
TBC
|
Myanmar
|
Yangon Stock Exchange
|
12 March
|
Nepal
|
Nepal Stock Exchange Limited
|
TBC
|
Netherlands
|
Euronext Amsterdam
|
6 March
|
Nigeria
|
Nigerian Stock Exchange
|
6 March
|
Norway
|
Oslo Bors
|
6 March
|
Pakistan
|
Pakistan Stock Exchange
|
10 March
|
Palestine
|
Palestine Exchange
|
10 March
|
Panama
|
Bolsa de Panama
|
6 March
|
Peru
|
Bolsa de Valores de Lima
|
10 March
|
Philippines
|
Philippine Stock Exchange
|
18 March
|
Poland
|
Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
|
6 March
|
Portugal
|
Euronext Lisbon
|
6 March
|
Romania
|
Bucharest Stock Exchange
|
6 March
|
Russia
|
Moscow Exchange
|
13 March
|
Rwanda
|
Rwanda Stock Exchange
|
10 March
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)
|
8 March
|
Serbia
|
Belgrade Stock Exchange
|
12 March
|
South Africa
|
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
|
9 March
|
Sri Lanka
|
Colombo Stock Exchange
|
6 March
|
Sweden
|
Nasdaq Stockholm
|
6 March
|
Switzerland
|
SIX Swiss Exchange
|
9 March
|
Tanzania
|
Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC
|
10 March
|
Thailand
|
Stock Exchange of Thailand
|
13 March
|
Tunisia
|
Tunis Stock Exchange
|
14 March
|
Uganda
|
Uganda Securities Exchange
|
12 March
|
UK
|
London Stock Exchange
|
10 March
|
Ukraine
|
Ukrainian Exchange
|
TBC 11/12 March
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Dubai Financial Market
|
9 March
|
Uruguay
|
Bolsa de Valores de Montevideo
|
TBC 12 March
|
US
|
Cboe Global Markets
|
9 March
|
US
|
IEX
|
9 March
|
US
|
Nasdaq
|
2 March
|
US
|
NYSE
|
5 March
|
Vietnam
|
Hochiminh Stock Exchange
|
Video message
|
Yemen
|
Yemeni Institute of Directors
|
TBC
|
|
|
|
China
|
Shanghai Stock Exchange
|
*
|
China
|
Shenzhen Stock Exchange
|
*
|
Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
|
*
|
Japan
|
Japan Exchange Group/Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
*
|
Korea
|
Korea Stock Exchange
|
*
|
Singapore
|
Singapore Exchange
|
*
*The 2020 International Women’s Day Bell ringing event was cancelled due to coronavirus.