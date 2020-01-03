4th Monetary Authority Of Singapore - China Securities Regulatory Commission Supervisory Roundtable Fosters Greater Capital Market Activities Between Singapore And China

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) held the 4th MAS-CSRC Supervisory Roundtable on 27 December 2019, where both regulators agreed to foster greater cross-border capital market activities between Singapore and China and deepen supervisory cooperation. The Roundtable was co-chaired by MAS’ Deputy Managing Director Mr Ong Chong Tee and CSRC’s Vice Chairman Mr Fang Xinghai.
At the Roundtable, MAS and CSRC discussed recent regulatory developments in Singapore’s and China’s capital markets, including the opening up of China’s securities and futures industry, as well as Singapore’s efforts to strengthen market discipline in capital markets. Other topics included the use of data analytics in capital market supervision and the application of blockchain technology in capital markets.
Mr Ong said, “Since the inaugural MAS-CSRC Supervisory Roundtable in April 2016, CSRC and MAS have strengthened our cooperation in many areas. The annual Roundtable is a valuable forum for both sides to have candid exchanges and close interactions on areas of mutual interest. This is important given the growing inter-connectivity and increased participation of Chinese and Singapore financial institutions in each other’s market, including in the areas of co-operation as discussed at the recent 15th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation.”