4T Chooses Dubai To Launch Low-Cost, Cutting-Edge CFD Trading

- Online CFD broker to offer low-cost trading across MENA
- Commission-free trading is available immediately for customers, with a fully automated onboarding process
Market leading online brokerage, 4T, has announced the launch of commission-free CFD trading across MENA. The technology-driven broker is aiming to make trading accessible to all, democratising access to the financial markets by lowering the cost of trading for MENA clients. By catering to all types of traders, from seasoned veterans of the market to brand-new traders looking to realise their financial ambitions – 4T aims to establish itself as the region’s foremost trading platform.
Acknowledged as the leading financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, Dubai is increasingly establishing itself as a pivotal business hub for the trading industry and explains 4T’s decision to expand their regional presence further in the UAE. The brokerage offers commission-free access to global financial markets, including Forex, Indices, Commodities, Equities and more.
The online brokerage plans to release multiple technology platforms during the year and will focus on automation and affordability as it seeks to provide traders with a fully optimised trading experience and reaffirms its vision to make access to the global markets easier and offer clients with a wider choice of elevated fintech services.
Hamzeh Ajjour, CEO of 4T, said: “We are breaking down the barriers that have historically discouraged people from entering the financial markets. Our focus on technology means we can offer our clients a secure, seamless experience and give them the tools they need to realise their financial goals. In the current climate, looking after your money and investing is more important than ever before – so we are passionate about providing a service that makes it easy and affordable to access the global markets and create more trading opportunities.”
“Expanding our regional presence in Dubai is a natural step for our business, as it leverages the strength of the local market and proximity to other regional hubs. Commission-free trading will be available immediately for all customers, and the onboarding process for clients is automated – meaning that opening an account is a remarkably quick and easy process,” he added.
The digital age is driving innovation making it surprisingly quick and easy to open a trading account. Individuals wanting to experience the thrill of online trading can be up and running on the live markets in a matter of minutes and with a variety of deposit options and quick withdrawals, making managing funds straight-forward.
Switzerland is home to the brokerage’s cutting-edge technology hub – and is where the group’s specialist tech team continue to develop the trading platform. Using a sophisticated real time trading engine that minimises latency and offers superior pricing, executing a trade is both simple and seamless for customers.
In addition, 4T’s community of experts offer free analysis, market news and reports to help traders keep their finger on the pulse of financial markets, providing all clients with personalised support and guidance during every step of their trading journey.