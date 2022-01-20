468 SPAC II SE Listed On The Frankfurt Stock Exchanges’ Regulated Market Since Today

As of today, 468 SPAC II SE (ISIN: LU2380748603) has been listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company is a SPAC – a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. According to the issuer, its objective is to invest in a European company in the fields of consumer technology, software, and artificial intelligence within a specified period of time.
The shares had an initial listing price of €9.99. The issue price was €10.00. The listing was accompanied by Berenberg, which also acts as designated sponsor on Xetra. Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.
A SPAC listing is an alternative to the classic IPO (Initial Public Offering). It is a shell company without its own operating business. The aim is to raise capital through a listing and use the proceeds to take over a non-listed company within a limited period and indirectly take it public. After completion of the transaction, the acquired company has been indirectly listed via SPAC.
For more information on a SPAC listing and eligibility requirements, click here.