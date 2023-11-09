3forge Accredited For SOC 2 Type II Certification

3forge, the leading provider of award-winning technology for real-time and historical data visualization and complex workflows, is delighted to announce that it has been accredited as compliant in accordance with Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II. This accreditation is in line with standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for Service Organizations, more commonly known as SSAE 18.

In reaching this milestone - with an unqualified opinion - 3forge LLC reinforces its dedication to the industry through ensuring that it has put in place all necessary controls and practices for managing client data. Not only does 3forge operate to the highest standards of data security and compliance, this accreditation also reinforces its commitment to delivering reliable and secure services.

"In terms of standards of industry best practice, 3forge has set a consistently high bar. Our achievement in the SOC 2 Type II audit is a testament to this," stated Robert Cooke, Founder and CTO. He added, "Equipped with the right team, established processes, and cutting-edge technologies, we are positioned to offer services at the pinnacle of security and compliance, providing clients and partners with the assurance of good service that they expect from a top-tier enterprise solution."

The SOC 2 Type II audit was conducted by Prescient Assurance, ensuring security and compliance for global B2B and SAAS firms. As a recognized public accounting firm in the US and Canada, Prescient Assurance offers a wide range of risk management and assurance services, encompassing but not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. To gain more insight into Prescient Assurance, you can get in touch at info@prescientassurance.com.