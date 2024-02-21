360T Launches Crypto NDF Offering, With Wintermute Asia And Crypto Finance Pioneering The First Trade On The Platform.

360T facilitated the first Crypto Non-deliverable Forward (NDF) trade between Wintermute Asia and Crypto Finance as the two counterparties.

360T is initially supporting access to Crypto NDFs on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), leveraging existing OTC FX workflows to help streamline the adoption of these new products by its diverse client base globally.

By trading Crypto NDFs on 360T, clients can gain exposure to the underlying cryptocurrencies without having to handle the underlying assets. In addition, these products can enable firms to hedge existing crypto exposures on a regulated platform.

“We are very pleased to have supported the first bitcoin NDF trade on our platform, offering a proven, reliable and safe platform to facilitate Crypto NDF products alongside OTC and listed FX, Short-Term Money Market products, and Commodities,” said Sebastian Hofmann-Werther, Head of EMEA at 360T.

“By launching our crypto offering with non-deliverable derivatives products, we are allowing our diverse, global client base to engage with the crypto market without the need to build or invest in Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) infrastructure. Looking ahead, we will continue to work with our industry partners to expand 360T’s crypto offering in-line with their needs,” said Ralph Achkar, Head of Digital Currency Strategy at 360T.

Representatives from the counterparties, Crypto Finance and Wintermute, expressed their enthusiasm:

“Being one of the counterparties pioneering this trade underlines our commitment to supporting innovative solutions and products that respond to evolving market needs. Traditional financial institutions increasingly seek exposure to cryptocurrencies, and NDFs offer a safe gateway to crypto for these entities. We're pleased to see an experienced and established technology provider like 360T addressing institutional investor demands and look forward to increasing our participation on the platform,” said Evgeny Gaevoy, CEO and Co-Founder of Wintermute Group.

Stijn Vander Straeten, CEO of Crypto Finance Group, shared similar sentiments, emphasising the role of regulated trading platforms in encouraging greater institutional participation in the crypto space. "We strongly believe that the crypto space has attracted significant attention from institutional investors, and the emergence of regulated trading platforms will catalyse increased engagement from these entities. As pioneers in this space, we are proud to have paved the way for this development and look forward to working with 360T as it develops and expands its crypto offering."