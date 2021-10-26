24th Annual ASEA Conference – November 24-25, 2021 - Hosted Virtually By Bourse de Casablanca

The 24th ASEA Annual Conference will take place on November 24-25, 2021 and for the very first time this flagship event of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA or the Association) will be hosted virtually by Bourse de Casablanca. This edition of the conference will be themed: Financial markets, key drivers of the African emergence.
The conference will seek to highlight how African capital markets and securities exchanges can contribute to:
- Accelerating post-covid economic recovery;
- Financing governments and the continent’s infrastructure;
- Helping state-owned enterprises finance their development and diversify their financing sources; Mobilizing the much-needed capital to help develop SMEs seeking business expansion opportunities and employment creation;
- Supporting structural transformations and African economic integration;
- Encouraging innovation and financial inclusion.
The conference will feature industry experts and thought leaders across the globe who will address topical subjects such as capital markets development, African economic integration, disruptive technology and impact investing among others. The event is expected to attract distinguished participants, most of whom are key stakeholders in the development of the African capital markets as well as entities that have continued to champion the growth of financial services in the region.
Commenting on the 24th Annual ASEA Conference, Dr. Edoh Amenounve, President of ASEA said: The pandemic overturned most of the progress (if not all) that had been achieved on the continent in the last decade. This also include developments in the capital market space which conversely was yet to be fully demystified. However, like other regional players, we mustn’t relent. The stock exchange business is still key in financing continental growth. As such, I look forward to welcoming all at this year’s Annual ASEA Conference.
Mr. Kamal Mokdad, Chairman of the Board of Bourse de Casablanca, said: In the current pandemic context, this 24th conference will shed light on the capacity of African capital markets to contribute to the continent's economic recovery and finance its development. We are therefore honored to host the ASEA annual conference and to participate, alongside our counterparts, in the identification of Africa's economic growth paths.