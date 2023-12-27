£225,000 Donated To Bank Of England's Charities Of The Year

The Bank of England's charities of the year 2021/23 were Carers UKOpens in a new window , Demelza and WWF-UK

A total of £225,093.45 has been donated between the three charities following a two-year partnership. This includes staff fundraising and the Bank of England’s matched funding of this at £35,000 per charity over the two years.

Carers UK receives £71,624.03

Demelza receives £81,515.91

WWF-UK receives £71,953.51

Our charities of the year give colleagues a shared sense of purpose and brings colleagues together. We are proud to fundraise for them and support our community in this way. We build awareness of the important work that our charities do. Our support and fundraising in the past two years has included colleagues taking part in quiz nights and virtual raffles. Colleagues have also raised funds through participating in sporting challenges, with some even taking part in a sponsored sky dive and a sponsored abseil. Colleagues have also supported the charities through the Pennies from Heaven schemeOpens in a new window with over half of our staff enrolled in this simple and effective charitable giving scheme.

The money that has been raised will support the charities and their work in different ways.

Carers UK provides information, advice and vital support to thousands of unpaid carers. The money raised by colleagues at the Bank of England has contributed to funding their work, such as their Helpline, which in 2022 answered over 33,200 carer-related enquiries. Topics included areas such as benefits and financial support, what rights carers have in the workplace, the carers' assessments process and how to get support in a caring role.

Helen Walker, Chief Executive of Carers UK said: ‘Over the past two years, Bank of England employees have dedicated their time, skills and knowledge to fundraising and volunteering activities raising over £71,600 in support of Carers UK.

‘This fantastic amount will help Carers UK continue to provide vital support to unpaid carers, such as through our helpline, the only national helpline for unpaid carers.

‘It also takes us one step closer to fulfilling our vision of a society that recognises, values, and supports unpaid carers.

‘The commitment shown by employees to one of the Bank’s charities of the year 2021/23, has been remarkable. Thank you so much to everyone at the Bank of England for an incredible two years!’

Demelza delivers extraordinary care to extraordinary children who are facing serious or life-limiting conditions. They offer expert clinical, emotional and practical support to the children and families they support throughout Kent, South East London and East Sussex.

Demelza offers this support from first diagnosis and for as long as it is needed. Demelza helps to create joy in family life during challenging times and helps make precious memories. The funds that Bank of England has raised for Demelza will pay for two specialist Nurses for one year.

Lavinia Jarrett, CEO said: ‘Thank you to the whole team at the Bank of England for your incredible support over the last two years. It has been a pleasure to hear all the inspirational stories from across your teams, from taking part in many events and volunteering for Demelza. Every element has a positive impact on the families and children that access our services.

‘Your support has and will continue to help us deliver extraordinary care to extraordinary children, and the funds you have raised will enable us to deliver some of our strategy goals.

‘Thank you, it was an extraordinary partnership.’

WWF is a leading global environmental charity working to bring our world back to life. One of their projects, working with partners across the UK, is to protect and restore landscapes and nature. Their research shows that since the 1930s up to 97% of lowland wildflower meadows in the UK have been lost. So far, they have restored 304 hectares of land, the equivalent of over 425 football fields, and have planted 85,000 native trees.

Claudia Codsi, Director of Partnerships said: ‘As our partnership comes to an end, I look back at what we have achieved together and can’t thank you enough for your support to WWF over the past 2 years.

‘There’s no doubt that this has been a difficult year for the planet, but I believe there are reasons to be hopeful. WWF’s mission is to bring our world back to life, and we are showing that this is possible thanks to your generosity and support. We are really thrilled with the results of your fundraising efforts which has enabled us to channel just under £72,000 to support our UK and global conservation efforts.

‘We know a fairer, more prosperous future lies in restoring the natural world to benefit people, wildlife, and climate. There is much still to do, but your support has been integral to helping us get there sooner.’