2 Confirmed Covid-19 Cases At Bursa Malaysia

We wish to inform that two staff members at Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) have tested positive for COVID-19. The authorities at the Ministry of Health (MOH) have been contacted, and the affected staff members are currently in isolation under home quarantine.
The Exchange has carried out contact tracing and established the movements of the infected staff members. As an immediate response, Bursa Malaysia staff who have had close contact with the affected staff members will be sent for testing and work from home until their test results come back negative. As a further precaution, staff who have had indirect contact will also be working from home. Bursa Malaysia will provide the necessary support should they choose to be voluntarily tested.
To protect the health and wellbeing of our employees, deep cleansing and sanitisation work is currently being carried out. Bursa Malaysia places the utmost priority on the health and wellbeing of our employees. We will continue to exercise the necessary precautionary measures that have been in practice since the start of the pandemic.
Bursa Malaysia would like to assure that the stock exchange is operating as normal. There is no disruption to our critical and support functions of the Exchange, and our Business Continuity Management plan is in place to ensure the smooth functioning of our operations in the event of such incidents.
We will continue to monitor the developments closely and provide updates as new information becomes available.