17th Consecutive Nasdaq Closing Cross Sets Record For Number Of Shares Traded During 2020 Russell US Indexes Reconstitution

Nasdaq (Symbol: NDAQ) today announced the Nasdaq Closing Cross had a record day as it was used for the 17th consecutive year to rebalance Nasdaq-listed securities in the entire family of Russell U.S. Indexes, part of leading global index provider FTSE Russell, during their annual reconstitution.
A record 1.57 billion shares representing $56.7 billion were executed in the Closing Cross in 1.46 seconds across Nasdaq-listed securities. This compares with 1.279 billion shares representing $42.59 billion executed in 1.14 seconds across Nasdaq-listed securities during Russell's 32nd annual reconstitution in 2019.
“Today’s record-breaking Nasdaq Closing Cross benefits issuers and investors by facilitating a transparent and efficient price discovery process,” said Tal Cohen, Executive Vice President and Head of North American Markets at Nasdaq. “This year our markets have withstood significant volatility and exhibited remarkable resiliency. With Nasdaq’s technology supporting the rebalance, Russell’s U.S. indexes continue to accurately reflect the ever-changing state of the equity market and its segments.”
“This is a new record for the Russell U.S. indexes,” said Waqas Samad, CEO of FTSE Russell. “The annual rebalancing is a significant event for the U.S. equity market, and a central part of maintaining the integrity and relevance of our leading set of U.S. benchmarks, which millions of investors rely upon to provide the most comprehensive and accurate measure of the US equity market. Our longstanding and successful work with Nasdaq around the annual Russell rebalance help make it a vital and transparent market event every year.”
The Closing Cross brings together the buy and sell interest for Nasdaq, NYSE and NYSE MKT stocks, and executes all shares for each stock at a single price, one that reflects the true supply and demand for these securities. All nationally listed securities are eligible for the Nasdaq Closing Cross.
All Russell U.S. indexes are subsets of the Russell 3000® Index, which represents approximately 98% of the U.S. equity market. Russell U.S. Indexes allow investors to track current and historical market performance by specific market segment (large cap/small cap) or investment style (growth/value/defensive/dynamic). Today, approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked to or invested in products based on the Russell U.S. indexes.
Russell reconstitution day is one of the year’s most highly anticipated and heaviest trading days in the U.S. equity market, as asset managers seek to reconfigure their portfolios to reflect the composition of Russell's newly-reconstituted U.S. indexes. The index reconstitution process was completed today and the newly reconstituted index membership will take effect when markets open on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Please visit Nasdaq's website for more information on the Nasdaq Closing Cross.