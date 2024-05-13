ACER’s Latest REMIT Quarterly Is Out

REMIT (Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency) provides an EU framework for the transparency and integrity of energy markets and deters market participants from manipulating the market. It plays an important role in protecting the interests of companies and consumers and ensuring trust in energy markets.

To ensure the REMIT Regulation keeps pace with evolving market dynamics, the European Commission launched a legislative proposal for its amendment in March 2023. A year later, the European Parliament and the Council adopted the new REMIT Regulation.

What is the REMIT Quarterly?

The REMIT Quarterly is ACER’s main channel of communication with stakeholders on REMIT-related matters, providing updates on ACER’s REMIT activities.

The 36th edition covers the first quarter of 2024 and features:

ACER and European Commission joint workshop on REMIT II implementation (11 June 2024). Register for free here.

Further details on the implications of the revised REMIT Regulation (published on 17 April 2024 in the Official Journal of the European Union).

Report on a REMIT breach in the Italian gas market, where the national energy regulator ARERA imposed a €940,000 fine on ENET Energy S.A.

Updated overview of the sanction decisions under REMIT for 2024, with 361 cases under review at the end of the first quarter.

Statistics for Registered Reporting Mechanisms’ (RRMs’) contingency reports.

Overview of trading on organised market places in the first quarter of 2024.

Other REMIT updates.

Access the 36th issue of the REMIT Quarterly.

Access all issues of REMIT Quarterly.