118 Listed Firms, Public And Private Sectors Ready To Showcase The Thai Economy And Capital Market Strengths In Thailand Annual Flagship Roadshow “Thailand Focus 2023”

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will organize "Thailand Focus 2023: The New Horizon" forum, highlighting the outstanding features of listed companies with potential for future growth. Senior executives from the government sector, the financial and capital markets, and the business sector are invited to join a seminar to offer insights on Thailand’s and private sector’s strengths, and the drive of the country’s future industries. These factors will move the Thai economy and the capital market towards new investment context. In the event to be held during August 23 - 25, 2023, 118 listed companies will provide data and information to global institutional investors.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that the 17th Thailand Focus, which will be held under the theme of "The New Horizon", will provide a new prospective for investors on the potential of the private sector and the Thai capital market. The event will also take a deep dive into the potential and growth opportunities of industries that will become the country’s new selling points, and lead to the Thai economy’s and capital market’s advancement and strengths.

“Thailand Focus 2023 will help build confidence among global institutional investors and showcase investment opportunities in the Thai capital market. The event is honored by the presence of Governor of the Bank of Thailand Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, who will share monetary policy that is in tandem with the Thai economic context and also takes into account risks in the country's financial sector,” Pakorn said.

“Government representatives and high-ranking executives of both business and capital market circles locally and globally will present information on the new context of the capital market and the promising industrial sectors such as private sector’s inroads into electric vehicle industry, creating new dimensions of tourism industry on which the country still pins hope, soft power or creative industries connecting culture and lifestyle that reflect the highlights of Thailand. Prominence of Thai listed companies in sustainable business that has been recognized globally will be also presented. Moreover, senior executives of the 118 Thai listed companies from all industry groups will participate in the event to provide insightful information on business potential and future growth directions to 200 institutional investors across the world,” added Pakorn.

SET in collaboration with DBS Vickers Securities (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Kiatnakin Phatra Securities pcl, and TISCO Securities & Jefferies organizes Thailand Focus 2023: The New Horizon” forum during August 23 - 25, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel, Bangkok. The event is one of SET’s activities aiming to connect investment opportunities to institutional investors from every corner of the world, while highlighting the attractiveness of Thai listed companies. Interested persons can watch the first day of the forum’s live broadcast via the SET website and Facebook & Youtube: SET Thailand. Please find more details at www.set.or.th/thailandfocus.