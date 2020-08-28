10th Best Day In History At MGEX

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), welcomes Thursday, August 27th into the top-10 record book for daily total exchange volume with a total of 26,828 contracts.
Alongside this achievement, it was the 7th best overall day for electronic volume with 25,458 contracts traded. At the close of market, open interest finished at 69,017 contracts.
With the end of the fiscal year right around the corner, the Exchange is looking forward to seeing the month finish in the top 5 of all time.
To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit the MGEX website at www.mgex.com.