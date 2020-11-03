‘1000 Companies To Inspire Britain’ 2020 Report Recognises The UK’s Most Dynamic SMEs

- Featured companies record 41.2% annual average revenue growth, and have created more than 42,000 jobs over last two years
- Engineering & construction, manufacturing, food & beverages lead the industries represented
- London and South East England contribute the greatest number of companies, followed by East of England, North West England, and Yorkshire and the Humber
- More than a quarter of businesses in the report come from across North England and Scotland
London Stock Exchange Group is pleased to publish the seventh edition of its ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain’ report, which identifies the UK’s most dynamic and fastest-growing small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs)*. The businesses featured in this year’s report highlight the regional and sector diversity of UK SMEs and the innovation shown by these companies.
The companies featured in this year’s report have recorded an annual average revenue growth rate of 41.2% and have generated more than 42,000 jobs in the two years to December 2019.
David Schwimmer, CEO, London Stock Exchange Group:
“This report highlights the vital role of SMEs in driving economic growth, leading innovation and providing jobs across the UK. In this challenging year for businesses, it is more important than ever to shine a light on these stories of resilience and entrepreneurship. The success of UK SMEs is crucial as we rebuild a post COVID-19 economy, and London Stock Exchange Group is committed to helping growth companies achieve their potential.”
The Rt Hon John Glen MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury:
“SMEs are the engine room of our economy. They have risen to the immense challenges of this year with resilience and ingenuity, and we are proud to support them with one of the most generous and comprehensive packages for businesses anywhere in the world. It is more important than ever that we champion the companies in this year’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain report and many others like them – they are creating jobs, spurring on our economic recovery, and building the industries of the future.”
This year’s report in numbers:
- Overall average revenue growth of the companies featured in this report is 41.2%. Companies from London (63.4%), Wales (42.5%) and South East England (41.6%) recorded revenue growth above the UK rate.
- London and South East England continue to contribute the greatest number of companies, followed by East of England, North West England, and Yorkshire and the Humber.
- Scotland (58), East Midlands (63) and Yorkshire and the Humber (86) recorded the biggest increase in number of companies from the 2019 report.
- The top five industries represented by this year’s companies account for over 40% of the list, led by engineering & construction, manufacturing, food & beverages, retail and technology.
- The 1000 companies in this year’s report have together created 42,606 jobs in the two years to December 2019.
- With more than 7000 jobs, professional services is the leading sector for jobs created, followed by employment services and food & beverages.
- The leading regions for job creation include London, North West England, South East England, Yorkshire and the Humber and West Midlands.
Featured companies in this year’s report include:
- Engineering, construction and manufacturing: Bradshaw Electric Vehicles, Gripple, TRB Lightweight Structures,
- Food & Beverages: GAIL’s Bakery, Giggling Squid, Pure, The Lakes Distillery
- Retail: Aspinal of London, Bremont Watch Company, MADE
- Technology: BJSS, ParentPay, Phoenix Datacom, XMOS
- Other sectors: Cannon Hall Farm, Commsworld, Community Windpower, Jones Knowles Ritchie Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Smart Metering Systems
Angelene Woodland, Chief Marketing Officer, British Business Bank:
“In a year that has been particularly challenging for businesses across the UK, the British Business Bank is delighted to return as lead sponsor of the 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain report for a third year. Smaller businesses have shown great strength and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is encouraging to see that 150 businesses featured in this year’s list have been supported by one of our British Business Bank programmes.”
Jim Durkin, CEO, Cenkos:
“We at Cenkos are proud to be associated with the innovative and dynamic businesses featured in this year’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain report. Our dedicated Growth Companies Team specialises in successfully facilitating growth capital for UK growth companies, which are the ‘engine room’ of the UK economy. We know, and indeed have demonstrated throughout this year that, despite the challenges posed by Brexit and COVID-19, quality growth companies with credible management teams are able to gain access to capital from equity investors.”
A full searchable database of all the companies along with a downloadable pdf of the publication can be found online at www.1000companies.com. Links to report highlights can be found here: UK Snapshot and Crunching the Numbers.
The 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain 2020 report is supported by British Business Bank and Cenkos. Beauhurst is London Stock Exchange Group’s research partner for the report.
* Company data as at December 2019 is included in this report