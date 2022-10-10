BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Confinity_banner_468x60-2.gif Mondo Visione Contextual Ad ETFGI_468x60 apac.png

10% Of Short-Bitcoin Outflows Last Week, Dissipating Bearish Sentiment? - CoinShares: Fund Flows

Date 10/10/2022

  • Digital asset investment products saw outflows totalling US$5m last week, although the majority was from short investment products.
  • Bitcoin saw its 4th consecutive week of inflows totalling US$12m, while short-bitcoin investment products saw outflows totalling a record US$15m. These outflows represent 10% of total assets under management (AuM) and are double that of any seen in prior weeks.
  • Ethereum saw minor outflows totalling US$2.2m last week, highlighting continued hesitancy amongst investors post the Merge.

 

 

Click here for full details.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif
Confinity_sky1-min.gif