10% Of Short-Bitcoin Outflows Last Week, Dissipating Bearish Sentiment? - CoinShares: Fund Flows

- Digital asset investment products saw outflows totalling US$5m last week, although the majority was from short investment products.
- Bitcoin saw its 4th consecutive week of inflows totalling US$12m, while short-bitcoin investment products saw outflows totalling a record US$15m. These outflows represent 10% of total assets under management (AuM) and are double that of any seen in prior weeks.
- Ethereum saw minor outflows totalling US$2.2m last week, highlighting continued hesitancy amongst investors post the Merge.
